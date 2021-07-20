Utah Jazz to hear proposals from Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic

One of the teams that have surprised the most in this atypical course has been Utah Jazz. Under Quin Snyder, the basketball seen in Salt Lake City has been excellent and the chances of battling for the ring have been real. However, the good performance of the equipment does not prevent them from planning a series of possible changes that would affect some important pieces of equipment.

Both Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic They have been two important players in the Jazz rotation, but they believe that for the Australian and the Croatian they could receive a proposal of great interest that contributes another stellar piece to the quintet that make up Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell … Right decision or mistake?