Utah Jazz prevails 110-99 against San Antonio Spurs

05/04/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Utah Jazz managed to win at home against San antonio spurs by 110-99 in a new NBA day. The locals come from defeating at home Toronto raptors 106-102, completing a four-win streak in their last five matches, while the visitors suffered a loss at home with Philadelphia 76ers by 111-113, so after this result they added a total of five defeats in a row. After the game, Utah Jazz get a place in the Play-off positions with 47 victories in 65 games played. For its part, San antonio spurs it would be left out of the play-off positions with 31 victories in 64 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of Utah Jazz, increased the difference to a maximum of 11 points (29-18) until ending with a result of 31-22. Later, in the second quarter the locals distanced themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 12-2 and had a maximum difference of 19 points (60-41) during the quarter, which ended with a result 29-21 partial. After this, the players came to rest with a 60-43 in the light.

During the third quarter the players of Utah Jazz they maintained their difference in the electronic until concluding with a partial result of 29-29 and a total of 89-72. Finally, during the last quarter San antonio spurs again reduced distances in the light, reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 21-27. After all this, the match ended with a score of 110-99 in favor of the local team.

During the meeting they highlighted Rudy gobert Y Bojan bogdanovic for their contributions to the team, after getting 24 points, one assist and 15 rebounds and 25 points, two assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Demar Derozan Y Rudy gay for his actions in the game, with 22 points, six assists and one rebound and 17 points, one assist and seven rebounds respectively.

After taking the victory, San antonio spurs will face again Utah Jazz in the Vivint Smart Home Arena, while the next meeting of Utah Jazz will be against San antonio spurs in the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.