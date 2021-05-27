Utah Jazz manages to beat Memphis Grizzlies (141-129)

05/27/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

Utah Jazz won at home to Memphis Grizzlies by 141-129 in the second round of the Play-offs of the first round of the NBA Western Conference. With this result, the series is tied waiting for the next round (1-1).

The first quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, although the local team finally ended up distancing themselves and ended with a score of 36-27. Later, during the second quarter, the local team players managed to distance themselves in the electronic game, in fact, they achieved a 10-2 run and widened the difference to a maximum of 22 points (74-52) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 38-27. After this, the players reached the break with a 74-54 on the scoreboard.

Over the course of the third quarter Memphis Grizzlies managed to get closer in the light, in fact, the team got a partial in this quarter of 12-2 and ended with a partial result of 29-43 (and a 103-97 total). Finally, in the last quarter the local team increased their difference again, had a maximum difference of 17 points (121-104), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 38-32. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 141-129 in favor of the locals.

Much of the victory of Utah Jazz was cemented from 20 points, 15 assists and four rebounds of Mike conley and the 21 points, three assists and 13 rebounds from Rudy gobert. The 47 points, seven assists and four rebounds of JA Morant and the 23 points, an assist and two rebounds of Dillon brooks they were not enough for Memphis Grizzlies could win the game.

After the victory of the local team, both teams will measure their strength again, this time in the Fedexforum in the third duel of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.