Utah Jazz manages to beat Chicago Bulls (113-106)

04/03/2021 at 05:52 CEST

Utah Jazz managed to prevail at home in front of Chicago Bulls by 113-106 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Utah Jazz players managed to win away from home against Memphis Grizzlies by 107-111, so after the match they added a total of nine wins in a row, while the Chicago Bulls lost at home with Phoenix suns by 121-116, so after the game they added a total of seven defeats in a row. After the game, Utah Jazz he remains with one of the places in the Play-off positions with 37 victories in 48 games played. For its part, Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the play-off positions with 19 victories in 47 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard and ended with a score of 26-25. Later, the second quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 32-24. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 58-49 on the scoreboard.

Over the course of the third quarter Utah Jazz he distanced himself in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and marked the maximum difference (15 points) at the end of the quarter and ended with a partial result of 30-24 and a total of 88- 73. Finally, during the last quarter the players of the visiting team cut distances again on the electronic, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 25-33, thus ending the match with a final result of 113-106 in favor of Utah Jazz.

The triumph of Utah Jazz was due in part thanks to 19 points, an assist and 13 rebounds from Rudy gobert and the 26 points, five assists and three rebounds of Donovan Mitchell. The 25 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Thaddeus Young and the 23 points, three assists and five rebounds of Zach Lavine they were not enough for Chicago Bulls could win the game.

On the next round of the NBA, Utah Jazz will face Orlando Magic in it Vivint Smart Home Arena, while the next opponent of Chicago Bulls be Brooklyn nets, with which you will see the faces in the United Center. Check the full NBA schedule.