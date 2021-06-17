Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell injury problems and triple mistake

Few could foreshadow such an absolute debacle as the one in which he is immersed Utah Jazz after the dominance they showed in the first two games of their series of NBA 2021 playoffs against Los Angeles Clippers. Sport is unpredictable and when the game is structured around two fundamental pillars and both fail, the multi-organ failure incurred is irreversible. That seems the diagnosis of a team that does not serve the domain in the painting of Rudy gobert if they are with bad percentages in the outside shot and their big star, Donovan Mitchell, the man called to unbalance, is weighed down by physical discomfort. The protagonists reflect on ESPN after losing at home to the Angelenos without Kawhi Leonard, something that was not in anyone’s plans.

“My physical discomfort is something I have to deal with. It is very hard to face situations where you know that you could do so much better if I did not feel those pains, but all I can do is give it my all and find a way to help. my team. I have been thinking all year that we could not fall in the second round of the playoffs, all my life I have struggled to give myself opportunities like this year and I will not look for excuses. I know that I can do better despite everything, and I have to be aggressive attacking the basket and involving my teammates in the offense, “highlighted a distressed Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, and a very low field goal percentage (6/19 ) unaffordable for a star like him in the present context.

Utah Jazz threw 54 3-pointers and only scored 20

But nothing is working in the game system of some Utah Jazz that they missed a lot Mike conley, efficient game director in previous games. The absence of the experienced point guard made both Joe Ingles and the aforementioned Mitchell have to play the role of playmaker, something that is not natural for them, so the entire organization chart fell apart. The ball circulated much worse than usual and the outside shooting positions were worse, which did not prevent them from abusing that offensive option and hitting up to 54 triples. They only scored 20, which is a very powerful drag on their game. They will have to react if they do not want to be NBA 2021 playoffs ahead of schedule and by Los Angeles Clippers, without Kawhi Leonard in their ranks.