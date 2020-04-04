Utah Jazz has announced this Friday new measures affecting the franchise regarding the health crisis of the coronavirus. Almost a month after the positive of its player Rudy Gobert, the Salt Lake City team reports the reduction of personnel employed in a “mandatory” way.

In the official statement, the words are: “Unfortunately, difficult decisions have had to be made that involve reducing a small percentage of our employees.” The NBA is also being forced to take action, and has asked players to cut their salary by 50%.

Sources: The NBA is proposing to the NBPA that players take a 50 percent paycheck reduction beginning April 15. The NBPA has counter-proposed a 25 percent reduction of paychecks starting in mid-May.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2020

