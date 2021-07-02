Usyk will return to train with Lomachenko’s father

The preparation of the fighters advances so that Oleksandr Usyk face Anthony Joshua on September 25 in London, in what will be the Ukrainian’s first big fight at heavyweight.

Usyk has decided to have Anatoly Lomachenko in his corner for this fight, as well as during preparation, promoter Bob Arum has revealed.

Anatoly Lomachenko, father of Vasyl Lomachenko, has previously worked with Usyk, whom he led to triumph at cruiserweight, unifying all four belts in the category.

As Usyk designs his preparation, fans await what will be one of the heavyweight bouts of the year, with the WBO, WBA and IBF world titles at stake.