Usyk pulls “Papachenko” for his fight against Joshua

Formality is missing. An official announcement has not yet been made and it is not known where it will be, but Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KO) and Olek Usyk (18-0, 13 KO) will meet on September 25. The Ukrainian, a former unified cruiserweight champion seeking his second heavyweight crown, had agreed to step aside, but with the crash of Joshua vs. Fury he returned to the scene. Before him he has a great challenge. In the maximum division he is not quite seen well. The difference in size is clear and Joshua is a man with a lot of punch. Chisora ​​made him suffer … and it looks complicated.

Usyk knows the challenge and for this reason he wanted to have his mentor, Anatoly Lomachenko, to enhance some aspects of his boxing. Vasyl’s father and coach already led him in his amateur stage and led him to Olympic gold, but in the rented field he only trains his son. That will change for this fight. The friendship that unites them, in fact Usyk calls Anatoly “Papachenko”, has brought about this new union. The news was advanced by Bob Arum. Definitely a coup.

“His father (Ana) would not train anyone else, but he will do it with Usyk because he is like his family,” the veteran promoter (of Lomachenko and Tyson Fury) told Sky Sports. “Of course I think you can win. You have a great opportunity, but it will not be easy. Olek is much faster. It will be a fight between styles “he added. Despite the noise that the news has generated, Joshua has not been nervous and is taking the first weeks of preparation in Marbella together with his team, among whom is the Spaniard Ángel Fernández.