Usyk demands to fight Joshua

The cataract of movements caused by the legal obligation that Tyson Fury give a rematch to Deontay Wilder continues to cause movements at heavyweight. The official contender for the category’s WBO world title, Oleksandr Usyk, has formally requested to be able to contest the crown before the champion, Anthony Joshua.

The Briton was scheduled to face his compatriot on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but the sudden change in plans has put a damper on extensive negotiations between the respective teams. If Fury has to face Wilder again, Joshua will have to expose his titles as required by the agencies.

Another option, repeated in recent years, is that a high amount of money be put on the table to Usyk, which makes him rethink his claims, and agree to step aside.