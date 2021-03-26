USPS Online Service Helps You Check If Third Stimulus Check Is On The Way



The “Informed Delivery” application may take three business days to activate after registration.

The “Get My Payment” tool is not the only one online to track the arrival of the third $ 1,400 stimulus check distributed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) since two weeks.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) “Informed Delivery” application provides the user to monitor daily the correspondence that is about to arrive at his residence.

“Informed Delivery” or “Informed Delivery” is a free system that scans letters or packages en route and alerts recipients with an electronic image of them.

The image that recipients will see through the service is an automated digital front-end of the correspondence.

Once the person registers to the “Informed Delivery” they will receive the captures of the letters and packages on the way.

In short, USPS notifies the user by capturing when a piece of mail with their name is in the process of arriving in the mailbox.

Every morning, from Monday to Saturday, those attached to the service will receive an email with information on the correspondence en route.

Steps to register in “Informed Delivery”

If you are eligible to use the service, you can create your own account through the page https://www.usps.com/.

The first thing you have to do is click on the “Sign Up for Free” alternative. Next, you must enter your address and mark “continue”.

After supplying your residence information and confirming it, you must accept the terms and conditions (“terms and conditions”) and again give “continue”.

On the next page, it is necessary to select a username (username) and password (password). The system will also ask you to answer some security questions, in addition to the contact information to proceed with the request.

Finally, the system will ask you to verify your identity. In this section you have two options: receive a verification code to your phone (Verify identity online) or by mail (Request invitation code by mail). If it doesn’t give you any of the above alternatives, then you would have to visit a post office to identify yourself personally.

One thing to keep in mind is that it can take up to three business days to activate the account.

Two weeks of third stimulus check shipments

This week, the IRS announced the sending of the second massive wave of payments for the third stimulus check, most by mail, either in the form of a paper check or prepaid debit card (EIP Card). A total of 127 payments have been sent at the moment for an approximate value of $ 325,000 million, the IRS said in a press release on its website this Wednesday.

The IRS will continue to send waves of payments in the coming weeks.

“As announced on March 12, economic impact payments will continue to be sent in batches to millions of Americans in the coming weeks,” the entity insisted without giving a precise date for the completion of most shipments.

It’s also unclear how long it will take for the postal stimulus payments to reach their destination. However, a notice last year regarding the second round of checks for $ 600, states that the payment could take between 3 to 4 weeks to arrive in the mailbox of the beneficiaries who did not provide their data for direct deposits.

