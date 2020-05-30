According to the president of the Council of Rectors of São Paulo State Universities, the three entrance exam commissions are meeting to study the best possibility of postponement

The three state universities in São Paulo are considering delaying their entrance exams this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But, for this, they await the definition of the new date for the National High School Examination (Enem), which can be held between December and January.

According to the rector of the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and president of the Council of Rectors of São Paulo State Universities (Cruesp), Marcelo Knobel, the vestibular commissions of the University of São Paulo (USP), Universidade Estadual Paulista Júlio de Mesquita Filho (Unesp) and Unicamp itself are meeting weekly to study the best possibility of postponing the tests. “We still have time, because registrations are only in August. We are calmly watching the evolution of the pandemic.

Unesp published a note on Friday, the 29th, about the possibility of postponement. “Aware of the great difficulties that third year high school students are going through to attend classes during this school year, Unesp is also studying the possibility of exams being prepared with greater emphasis on the contents of the first and second years of high school , in order to balance the chances of candidates who have already completed and those who have not yet completed high school. “

O Estadão showed that Enem’s lack of definition messes up the calendar of other universities and the academic year 2021. That’s because when Enem takes place in November, there are still about two months for the exams to be corrected and the vacancies to be released at Sisu, which occurs in January. If the test is postponed for 60 days, Enem would be in January and the approvals would only come out in March or April, since there is always more than one list.

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.