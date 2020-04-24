Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the three state universities in São Paulo maintained their entrance exams for November. The test to enter the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp) will be on the day 15; to the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) on the 22 and to the University of São Paulo (USP), Fuvest, on the 29.

In the midst of the closing of schools in order to prevent the spread of covid-19, part of the students argue that the damage that the suspension of face-to-face classes can cause to poorer public school students, who do not have an adequate structure, should be taken into account. to continue their studies at home.

The Ministry of Education (MEC) is the target of a public civil action, prepared by the Public Defender’s Office of the Union, to change the schedule of the National High School Exam (Enem), whose application of the printed tests is scheduled to take place on the 1st and 8th from November. The court determined the adequacy of the test schedule because of this.

This will be the first year that Enem will have both print and digital editions. According to MEC, the digital test will be held by 100 thousand candidates between 11 and 18 October.

See the USP, Unesp and Unicamp calendar below:

Fuvest



The University Foundation for the Vestibular (Fuvest), which conducts the exam to enter USP, defined that the first phase will happen on November 29. The registration fee will be R $ 182, and the request for reduction of the amount must be made between June 15th and July 10th.

Rate reduction request: June 15th to July 10th

Disclosure of the Applicant Manual: August 3

Registration for the entrance exam: August 10 to September 18

First phase: November 29

Second level: January 3 and 4, 2021

Result of the first call: January 22, 2021

Unesp



Enrollments to take the entrance exam for Unesp can be made between September 8 and October 8, the university announced on Thursday, 23. The rules for the entrance exam, however, must be released by July.

Registrations: from September 8 to October 8

First phase: November 15

Second level: December 13 and 14

Result disclosure: January 28, 2021

Unicamp



The entrance exam to join Unicamp will take place on November 22nd. The registration fee will be R $ 170, and those who want to request an exemption have the period from May 4 to 22.

Registration for the entrance exam: July 31 to September 8

Fee payment: until September 10

First phase: November 22

Second level: January 10 and 11, 2021

Proof of specific skills: January 14-16, 2021

The disclosure of the first call has not yet been defined.

