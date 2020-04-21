Researchers at the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo (USP) have developed a pulmonary ventilator that should help in the treatment of the new coronavirus. Named INSPIRE, the equipment can supply the lack of respirators in Brazil at this time of the pandemic. The device was designed with national technology and can start to be manufactured as soon as it is approved by Anvisa.

“The ventilator provides the pressure and flow required for protective maneuvers of the lung tissue”, explains Raúl Gonzalez Lima, Titular professor at Poli-USP and specialist in Biomedical Engineering who is one of the project’s coordinators. Initially, the device was tested on animals at USP itself. Subsequently, studies were carried out with four human beings at INCOR. The result will serve as a basis for Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to authorize the manufacture.

The project is open, subject to a distribution license. “Observance is important so that there is no undue use of this technology. Despite the emergency, there is care from USP”, says Marcelo Knörich Zuffo, Titular professor at Poli-USP and coordinator of the Interdisciplinary Center for Interactive Technologies at USP, who also coordinates the project.

The company that is able to manufacture the fan, following Anvisa’s precepts, should spend between US $ 100 and US $ 200 (equivalent to values ​​between R $ 530 and R $ 1,060), apart from the logistics and distribution costs. Researchers are also thinking about licensing production to other countries, but point out that USP has no interest in economic gains from the project; “Our commitment is to life,” says Zuffo.

