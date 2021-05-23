Usman vs. Jake Paul: Kamaru Usman puts a price on his fight against Jake Paul: “He needs to have eight zeros”

Usman vs Jake Paul The UFC welterweight champion could accept the lawsuit

Kamaru Usman could agree to fight Jake Paul. Reuters

After several refusals to confront the controversial Jake Paul, it seems that Kamaru Usman may be changing his mind and for one reason only, to show him that it is not easy to reach his level.

“We have this peeler from YouTube, Jake Paul, who is talkative saying that he wants to fight, that he wants to prove himself. I think he’s a guy that I can knock out right away to get home for dinner, so it could also be interesting, “said the UFC welterweight champion for Now or Never.

On whether to accept the fight against the youtuber, Usman added: “I don’t know, it’s up to him to stand out, show me something, and let me know it’s dangerous and that he can be a man to beat but at this moment it is something that does not concern me, I think he only does it to make more noise “.

“It’s not necessarily that I care to do that fight, to be honest I don’t care but When you see all the work it takes to get to where I am and you see these guys arrive and start challenging, it’s disrespectful and that’s why I’d like to go out and give them a harsh punishment “, concluded the man who has just defeated Cuban Jorge Masvidal.

Usman continued the issue by putting a price on the fight to go through: “I think the check should have eight zeros, if there are eight zeros, of course it will be considered. “

“That was what made me pay attention to him, for me he was a regular guy talking about more and doing circus but after what he did with Cormier, who is one of the most respected in the sport, one of my closest friends, that’s when he caught my eye and if I’m in a position to teach him a lesson, of course I will. “ said the MMA fighter.

“His brother fighting Floyd makes no sense because he is giving him almost 50 pounds but I am his weight and I am the one he should face. I am the one who is going to discipline those guys.”