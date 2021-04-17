Usman thinks Nate Diaz would refuse to face him for the welterweight title

Nigerian nightmare Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal for the fourth time at UFC 261.

This will not be the first time that Usman and Masvidal have seen each other. Last July, at UFC 251, they had their clash, in a five-round championship fight. The Nigerian, with a commanding performance, showed what he’s made of. He dominated ‘Gamebred’ from start to finish, prevailing unanimously on the judges’ scorecards, successfully retaining the belt.

The rematch of these two will be next Saturday, April 24, at the UFC 261 event. They will be in charge of closing the evening, which will feature three title bouts. It will take place in Jacksonville, with the stadium open to the public.

Within a week of his next defense, Usman spoke to the press. If he beat Masvidal again, he believes that the next person on the list is the winner of Leon Edwards (18-3) vs. Nate Diaz (21-12). This contest will be key within 170 pounds. The first co-feature fight that will feature five rounds. It will take place in May at UFC 262, starring Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, in Las Vegas.

For Kamaru Usman (18-1), this fight will give Edwards the recognition he deserves for his hard work and improvement. And if he beat Diaz, he would finally get his long-awaited starting chance.

“Yes, it is somewhat unusual. They threw it like nothing (the fight), but I liked it. I like the fight. I think it’s something that Leon Edwards desperately needed. I recognize his skills and how hard he worked since he lost to me. He worked very, very hard. He improved his fight. This guy takes others down, subdues them, goes the distance, fights for five rounds and looks amazing. That is why I respect everything he has done thus far, but the only thing he lacks is the fact that he does not get the recognition he deserves. “

Usman continued and it was clear that he identifies with Edwards as he experienced something similar in his rise to the belt.

“To casual fans, if you mention their name they will say Who is that? Sucks to say, but this is the case. So a fight like this will give him that recognition. If he goes out in the cage and does what I think he’s capable of, you’ll see that the following week people will know who Leon Edwards is and it will be an undeniable case for a championship fight. They cannot deny it then. With an eight-game winning streak, that fight would be nine, so it would be difficult to deny him a shot at the title. “

Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards has eight straight wins under his belt, and he’s been asking for a championship shot for a while. Unfortunately, due to injuries and canceled fights, he didn’t have a chance to make it. In March he faced Belal Muhammad, but unfortunately the fight ended without result. She had to be arrested after an eye poke by Edwards.

The fight against Nate Diaz, one of the most acclaimed fighters by the public, will give him the opportunity to show the world all his skills and what he is capable of.

On the other hand, Usman also claims that if Nate Diaz wins the fight, he might have a chance as well. But he does not think he would want to face it, if the opportunity arose, as the winner of ‘The Ultimate Fighter 5’, openly admitted not being interested in the UFC titles.

“For me? Absolutely. They know me, I am not hiding from any challenge. But for him? I think it would be the second case where a fighter says’ You know what? I don’t want a fight for the belt so I’m fine. When I offered it to Conor, because he kept saying that a third belt would look good on him, he never answered me, he was silent. That was the first case where a fighter said ‘You know what? I don’t want that kind of trouble, I don’t want to do it. And I think this (Nate Diaz) would be the second case. If he can beat Edwards, I think he won’t take a title fight. “

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is ready to take on anyone. He knows that he is a rival that will generate many problems for whoever has to face him.

“I want any fight, one like that would be fun for me. I’m starting to have fun with this, these are just fights that amuse me. Whether it’s Nate, Covington, it’s fights for fun. “

