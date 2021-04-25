Usman shuts up Masvidal and Namajunas recovers the crown

04/25/2021 at 12:54 PM CEST

EFE

The Nigerian Kamaru Usman knocked out American Jorge Masvidal in the second round and retained the welterweight belt at UFC261 this Sunday in Jacksonville, United States.

Patience and analysis in the opening bars. Great mobility of the champion. The contest was flush with the canvas after one knee of Masvidal that ended with the downfall of Usman.

Despite the great strength of the Nigerian, Masvidal did not lose face to the fight and managed to place good shots as well. The champion nor did he shy away from the exchange of hostilities with the challenger.

In the second round ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ lived up to its name. A left wing feint opened the door and Usman’s straight right turned off the ‘Gamebred’ lights. He put Masvidal to sleep for the first time in the American’s career. The welterweight monarch silenced the audience at the first UFC event with a presence in the stands after the pandemic.

The champion asserted his condition and reaffirmed more if possible a figure within the company. His strength is the fight, but he signed a perfect ‘KO’, showed that he has dynamite in his fists against one of the most resistant fighters in the UFC and he vindicated himself, once again.

It is the first rival that knocks out Masvidal in nearly 50 fights that the American has contested as a professional.

Defeat for the second time the fighter of Cuban-Peruvian descent who replaced the Brazilian Gilbert Burns, after contracting COVID-19 in July of last year, with only six days in advance. A full Masvidal prep camp was ultimately not decisive and Usman made it clear.

“I am the best pound for pound in the world,” said the Nigerian in the Octagon after the fight. Usman has 14 wins in a row and is just two short of the company record. The longest streak in the UFC is held by Brazilian Anderson Silva with 16.

NAMAJUNAS SURPRISES THE WORLD AND SHEVCHENKO DOMINATES

The american Rose Namajunas knocked out China’s Weili Zhang and snatched the UFC strawweight crown from her. Namajunas landed a powerful left leg kick to Zhang’s chin to end the fight and set Jacksonville’s Memorial Arena to cheers.

Namajunas began with a great footwork knowing the power of her rival. I hope, he looked for the hole and surprised. The American ends Zhang’s 21-game winning streak, Unbeaten since 2014, he hung gold around his waist in the first round. Add your eleventh win and make history.

She becomes the first female fighter to regain the UFC title. He lost his crown to the Brazilian Jessica Andrade in 2019, another of the protagonists of the night in the female category.

Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko finished Andrade in the second round and kept the UFC flyweight belt. The champion surprised with her approach to the fight, but not with her performance.

Despite being notably superior to her rival in the exchange of blows, the flyweight monarch decided to seek victory through fighting and takedowns. He dominated Andrade and finished with her at the canvas. Shevchenko adds his fifth defense in line with the division title.