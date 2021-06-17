Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Manny Muro added to Bellator 263

The Russian Usman Nurmagomedov already has his next defined in Bellator MMA. The lightweight will face Manny wall at Bellator 263.

The bout was announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

Notice

Nurmagomedov, comes from winning his debut in Bellator. Where he beat Mike hamel by unanimous decision in Bellator 255. Usman He is undefeated in his 12 fights and stands out more for his striking than his grappling, with 7 wins for KO / TKO.

Wall, he will seek to extend his winning streak in the organization. The American has won both of his fights inside the hexagon. In his last fight, he beat Devin Powell by unanimous decision in Bellator 252. A victory against Usman, it could give you a plus in your career.

Bellator 263 It will be held on July 31 in The Forum from Inglewood, California.

