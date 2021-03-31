Usman, Masvidal and the protagonists of the other two headline fights cover the UFC 261 poster

After making his third defense as the 170-pound monarch, Kamaru usman soon returns to the Octagon for a rematch fight against the champion of «BMF», Jorge Masvidal, in the stellar engagement of the UFC 261, PPV that will welcome fans after fifteen months of events without the presence of the public.

With the event just over three weeks away, the UFC has released the first poster of the card, which will feature two other headline fights.

In the co-star, the Strawweight monarch, Weili Zhang, makes her return to the UFC cage to defend her crown against the former champion, Rose namajunas.

In the third title fight, Valentina shevchenko faces her greatest challenge as a flyweight champion when she faces Jessica andrade, who debuted in the division with a TKO in the first round against the former beltline challenger, Katlyn chookagian

UFC 261 takes place Saturday, April 24 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.