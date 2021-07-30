Usman Garuba, chosen 23rd in the NBA draft by the Houston Rockets

Usman Garuba you already know your new destination in the NBA. The player of the Real Madrid and the Spanish selection has been elected to the position No. 23 in the draft by the Houston Rockets. Usman thus breaks five years where a Spanish player was not chosen in the draft. The last was Juancho Hernangómez ranked 15th in 2016.

The player, who is expected to head to the NBA, is concentrated right now with the Spanish team two days before the decisive match for the first group place against Slovenia. The Spanish will land in about Houston Rockets where you can grow alongside a young team.

Although the options are minimal, this fact does not mean the final goodbye of Garuba with Real Madrid. His clause of three million with the whites and the choice of a new path will be factors to assess if he makes the leap to the NBA this year.

Usman Garuba has already been chosen in the NBA draft, being able to be closer to seeing a new Spanish player in the best league in the world.

