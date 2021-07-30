Usman Garuba and the difficult dilemma to solve after being chosen by Rockets at pick 23

Usman Garuba did not receive the expected rating in the NBA Draft 2021 And being picked out of the top-20 can raise serious doubts about the suitability of going to the NBA this year. Houston Rockets is a young team that is putting together a new project, so it would surely have minutes and opportunities, but having not been chosen among the top 15, it would have to pay Real Madrid more than it would charge in Texas franchise. He has in his position the great star of the team, such as Christian Wood, and surely the merengue club will try to convince him to stay one more year in Europe before making the leap to the NBA.