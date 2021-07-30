Usman Garuba and Santi Aldama, chosen in the 23rd and 30th places in the NBA draft

Usman Garuba and Santi Aldama you already know your new destination in the NBA. The player of the Real Madrid and the Spanish selection has been elected to the position No. 23 in the draft by the Houston Rockets. Santi Aldama gave the surprise of the night when he was chosen in the last place of the first round by the Memphis Grizzlies. With these two elections, Garuba and Aldama break like this five years where a Spanish player was not chosen in the draft. The last was Juancho Hernangómez ranked 15th in 2016.

Usman Garuba, who is expected to head to the NBA, is concentrated right now with the Spanish team two days before the decisive match for the first group place against Slovenia. The Spanish will land in about Houston Rockets where you can grow alongside a young team.

Although the options are minimal, this fact does not mean the final goodbye of Garuba with Real Madrid. His clause of three million with the whites and the choice of a new path will be factors to assess to see if he makes the leap to the NBA this year.

In the case of Santi Aldama, his jump to the NBA seems on track. Trained at the university of Loyola, the canary will find it difficult to shine in an indoor game where players such as Jaren Jackson Jr and Steven Adams.

Usman Garuba and Santi Aldama have already been chosen in the NBA draft, being able to be closer to seeing two new Spanish players in the best league in the world.

