Usman Garuba and a game against the United States transcendental for his future in the NBA

The Spanish Basketball Team This morning he faces his friendly preparation against the United States before the final arrival of the Tokyo Olympics. The game will be extremely important, especially for one of the members of the squad led by Sergio Scariolo: Usman Garuba.

The player, so far from Real Madrid, has appeared in the NBA Draft 2021. The best predictions place him within the lottery positions (13-14), and the worst near the 2nd round (24-25). With many of the representatives of the NBA franchises with their eyes on the game, for Garuba it will be a kind of test with the aim of climbing as much as possible on Draft night.