Usman explains why he’s not giving Covington a title rematch: “Show me more activity, give me a reason.”

It was the most difficult fight in the career of Kamaru usman does not guarantee Colby covingon a rematch for the title. That from the 170-pound champion of the UFC.

Looking forward to your second date with Jorge Masvidal set for the stellar of the UFC 261, Usman explained to ESPN why he is not willing to give the number one a rematch just like that.

Show me more activity, give me a reason. Not me, necessarily. I know what I’m capable of, ”the Nigerian told Brett Okamoto. You can ask his jaw, I already have. Now it’s up to him to show people that he deserves another shot at fighting for the belt. You can’t just sit back and say, ‘Oh, I beat Tyron Woodley. That is all. I deserve a shot at the title. No. That doesn’t give you a shot at the belt.

Usman’s stance is ironic because it was he who challenged Masvidal for a rematch, despite having dominated the member of ATT over five rounds in the UFC 251. Also, Masvidal, who will now have the possibility of a full camp, has not competed since.

Covington, meanwhile, pushed Usman to his limit, being 2 – 2 – and even 3 – 1 up – on the judges’ scorecards before the fifth round of the UFC 245 star in December 2019.. Nine months later, Covington, now a representative of MMA Masters, would find victory again by becoming the first fighter to finish Woodley in the Octagon.

After that TKO, Covington made it clear to Dana White that he would only accept a fight against either Usman or Masvidal, which was criticized by the Nigerian after the 33-year-old fighter passed up the opportunity to replace Khamzat Chimaev to fight on three weeks notice with Leon edwards in the stellar of the UFC Las Vegas 22.

UFC 261 takes place this April 24 from the VyStr Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.