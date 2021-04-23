Usman clarifies to Masvidal that he has no merits to contest the title

When UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says his second fight with Jorge Masvidal isn’t personal, it sounds almost believable.

With three successful title defenses to his name, Usman has had two full years as a champion to learn the role. Everyone who enters the cage will have something to say, a reason why they deserve to own the belt instead of the other. No matter the pre-fight rhetoric, the job remains the same.

“It’s nothing personal,” Usman said at Thursday’s UFC 261 pre-fight press conference. “If he’s making it personal, it’s up to him. For me, it is not personal. It’s about business, and he’s the next guy I picked. “

Usman and Masvidal Headline Saturday’s UFC 261 Event, Held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

In July 2020 Usman won comfortably by decision after Masvidal accepted the bout with just a week’s notice.

While Masvidal hasn’t fought since, Usman was willing to grant him a rematch. Masvidal’s status as a true superstar of the sport likely influenced that decision. Usman logically has not admitted that. Instead he has said that it is simply because he does not want ‘Gamebred’ to have any of the excuses that were built in the first result.

Fight No. 2 takes place in Florida, Masvidal’s backyard, and with a live crowd of 15,000 in the building, the first opportunity of its kind for UFC fans in about 13 months. At Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, Usman received his criticism from the crowd, who applauded every word that came out of Masvidal’s mouth.

As he did his best to remain calm, and composed, Usman grew heated the more Masvidal spoke.

“Let’s be honest here,” Usman told Masvidal. “You have 14 career losses, seven in the UFC. You are 3-3 in your last six. You are sitting there today because I chose you ”.

It’s a fair statement, but Masvidal certainly won’t be easy to convince, even if he’s handpicked. Usman knows that, and under the tutelage of celebrated mind Trevor Wittman, he will certainly have a plan to do harm while staying safe.

After all, the real goal is to speak with a belt still wrapped around the waist. Which is an achievement that provides significant financial opportunities to move forward.

So is it really personal? apparently not. It’s hard to tell, but Usman made it clear that he has a few goals in mind during his time in the cage.

“I didn’t feel like I broke his will in the first fight, and on Saturday night, once I break his will, I’ll be absolutely satisfied.”

For now, here is the press conference prior to UFC 261, subtitled in Spanish