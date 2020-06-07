The put call ratio is a very popular and very efficient indicator to be able to determine when a market reaches a bearish extreme and we have a possibility of a rise in the stock market and vice versa, to know when the overbought is extreme and we may have the possibility of strong corrections.

The ratio is calculated by dividing the number of put options that are put options, very commonly used as coverage before possible decreases by the number of call options. that are purchase options and that are used to bet on market increases.

Right now for example the number of call options purchased especially by individuals is very high as can be seen in this graph:

This causes the ratio to currently have very low levels.

Well, see in this graph that Callum Thomas publishes today, how you can mount an operation with the readings of this indicator. Logically they will have to be complemented with market reading and various other considerations, but it can be a very important help. The graphic is very well done and looks very clear:

The areas of possible ground in progress and the areas of possible roof in cure and the bubble area are well marked.

The arrival in the area of ​​excess pessimism or bubble does not mean anything, because as can be seen with the naked eye, you can stay in it for a long time. When the warning signal comes is when you leave that area! There is an indication of possible purchase in combination with other things or possible sale depending on which area of ​​the graph evolves.

Now, as we can see, it is marking a bubble zone. We already know that it is completely bubbled, The danger will be when it turns around and starts to come out above the area marked as topping level. There you have to trigger all alerts. This is the most correct way to use this indicator.

This data can be obtained for free at this link

https://markets.cboe.com/us/options/market_statistics/daily/

You will see that several come out, the one that interests us and the one to look at is this:

EQUITY PUT / CALL RATIO0.41

I hope you have been this indicator of utility.

Here you can have a free chart

https://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=!PCRATEQU

