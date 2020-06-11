The press conference was announced a week in advance. It was the resolution of one of the great assassinations of the 20th century: who killed Olof Palme with two shots in the back when, in February 1986, he returned home with his wife, without an escort, after going to the movies. “It is by far Sweden’s largest criminal investigation and is sometimes compared to the JFK assassination and the Lockerbie bombing. It has been ongoing since 1986. 90,000 people are included in the preliminary investigation, of whom are named to 40,000. More than 10,000 have been interviewed, many of them several times. More than 4,000 vehicles were investigated. And 134 people have confessed to having committed the murder, including 29 directly to the police, “said Hans Melander, police chief of the investigation , in a statement published yesterday on the official website of the Swedish prosecutor’s office titled, very dryly: Decision of the investigation into the murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme.

When Melander and the prosecutor Krister Petersson appeared at a virtual press conference because of the pandemic at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, they had 500,000 compatriots, about 5% of the total population of Sweden, glued to television. According to the journalist Emma Löfgren, she was “the most Swedish in history”. “No firm conclusion, boring and dry powerpoint slides, lasts for years. I seriously suspect that they are trying to bore us into accepting their conclusion, ”he wrote on Twitter.

"It was so surprising that this team, which has worked for almost four years on the case, suddenly said, 'We are going to reveal to you who killed the prime minister, and we are going to end this,' that everyone was looking forward to try something special.

Summarizing the content: almost certainly the man who shot Palme with a revolver was the Swedish citizen Stig Engström, known as the Skandian Man (from the company he worked for). Engström was first introduced as a witness and later was considered a suspect. He died in 2000, and therefore the authorities are unable to continue the investigation and have decided to end it. “After 34 years of research, Swedish society is now left with the bittersweet feeling that the case is closed, but not clarified,” wrote Belén Domínguez Cebrián in EL PAÍS.

“It is a very strange turn of the case”, corroborates from Stockholm Jan Stocklassa author of Stieg Larsson, the legacy, hidden keys in the murder of Olof Palme (Roca Editorial), a book based on the files of the famous journalist and author of the Millennium saga , who were forgotten for 10 years after his death from a heart attack. Stocklassa found, in 20 cardboard boxes, Larsson’s conscientious investigation into the Palme murder, which was left unfinished, and pursued it on his own. He is currently one of the great specialists on the subject.

“It was so surprising that this team, which has worked for almost four years on the case, suddenly said, ‘We are going to reveal to you who killed the prime minister and we are going to end this,’ that everyone was looking forward to it. of something special. And when they spoke it was totally disappointing. Even those who believe in the Skandia Man thesis were upset because there was absolutely nothing new, “says the journalist.

It is true that there were no major revelations. The murder weapon still does not appear, there is no new confession or DNA evidence. Engström is portrayed as a lone wolf, an extreme right-winger angry enough to shoot his country’s prime minister after a chance encounter, although he had no gun in his possession.

Considering that in 2010, just a year before a quarter of a century since Palme’s death was completed, Sweden removed the statute imposing a 25-year limitation on murder investigations and that meant they could continue working on this indefinitely, what is the reason that the Swedish authorities decide to shelve precisely now? “They actually decided it quite a long time ago. More specifically, I think the prosecutor, Krister Petersson, was clear on this, “says Stocklassa. “And I think Hans Melander disagreed. That was noted before and is quite clear in the press conference and in the interviews that Melander has given afterwards. But in these investigations the prosecutor rules, so we are not even facing a dispute, but the prosecutor imposed his opinion. “

Stocklassa’s thesis is that the prosecutor disavowed the police when he wanted to go to South Africa to delve deeper into the track leading to that country and forced him to focus on the Skandia Man. The thesis that the assassination was conceived by the secret services of the racist Pretoria regime, which Palme had in his sights, is one of the most popular. That was the one that Larsson pointed to in his work and the one that Stocklassa defends.

The day before the press conference, an article in The Guardian reported on a meeting between representatives of South Africa and Sweden. “The meeting was held in Pretoria in March and has been confirmed by the South African security services, but not by the Swedish government,” Stocklassa says. According to what was published, South Africans were willing to reveal the involvement of the apartheid regime in the plot of the Palme murder, if in return they received the promise of immunity for all nationals of their country.

Why do you think it was not Skandia’s man? “At first it was a witness who said that he arrived at the scene when Palme had already been shot and that he ran away trying to find the murderer. People who believe he was the murderer say that what happened was that he had a Magnum revolver, that no one knows where he got it from, that he met the couple by chance, shot the prime minister on impulse and fled. The next day he went on vacation with his wife, who claims that he did not notice anything unusual about him. And that he later said that Engström was too cowardly to have done it. “

In 1999 he divorces, the following year he begins to drink and later the police find him dead with a bottle of whiskey and pills. It was first claimed that it was an accident and later a suicide. “I cannot 100% assure that it was not him,” says Stocklassa. “But I can say that it is highly improbable. Using the prosecutor’s logic, it could be affirmed that Palme was murdered by his wife. Because basically the reason he claims to affirm that It was Engström, he was there. “So who killed him?” That’s the million dollar question. An optimist would tell you that one day we will know. And I am an optimist. So someday it will be known. “

