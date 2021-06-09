Using the electrical activity of fungi for computation

An investigation proposes techniques to interpret the electrical signals that fungi use to communicate internally. The objective is to take advantage of the electrical activity of the fungi for computation.

Some materials have properties that can be used to solve computational problems, according to studies on substrate-based computing. BZ computers, slime computers, vegetables, and collision-based liquid marble computers are just a few examples of prototypes produced for future and emerging computing devices. However, modeling the computational processes that exist in such systems is a difficult task in general, and determining which part of the embedded system is performing the computation is not yet adequately defined.

To claim that fungi are the most intelligent living organisms in the world seems like an exaggeration. However, a recent study by Mohammad Mahdi Dehshibi, a researcher at the Open University of Catalunya (UOC), and which adds more knowledge to a growing body on the use of fungal materials, establishes this idea, in the same sense that we can consider a calculator very intelligent within its limited field because it makes calculations with a speed and efficiency greater than those achievable by human beings. The repercussions that the results of the new research may have are many and with practical applications in the medium and long term. Among them is the possibility of using fungal tissues as real computing machines. How could we use a mushroom as a computer?

The mycelium of fungi like Pleurotus djamor, also known as the pink mushroom, can solve an incredible range of computational geometry problems, Mohammad Mahdi Dehshibi found in a long-ago study of fungal materials. “By changing environmental conditions, we can reprogram a geometry and a theoretical graphical structure of the mycelial networks and then use the electrical activity of the fungi to make computational circuits”, explains the researcher.

The mycelium of fungi like Pleurotus djamor, also known as the pink mushroom, can solve a huge range of computational geometry problems. (Concept illustration: Amazings / NCYT)

In the recent study, carried out by Mohammad Mahdi Dehshibi, from the Scene Understanding and Artificial Intelligence Lab (SUNAI) group, from the UOC’s Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications Studies, in collaboration with Andrew Adamatzky, from the Unconventional Informatics Laboratory of The University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol, United Kingdom, has been able to demonstrate that the pink mushroom generates a series of peaks of electrical potential that are propagated by a growing mycelium.

The electromagnetic property of the fungus responds to the extremely complex internal communication it uses and can be analyzed and used to operate and develop computational measurements. In the research, the authors propose various measures to be able to “translate” these electrical signals into messages according to the classification of the potential peaks that can be detected.

The electrical signals in fungal tissue are so faint and complex that it is impossible to analyze them with standard techniques of neuroscience, the discipline that is traditionally dedicated to measuring them. The researchers’ proposal consists of a method to detect the arrival time of the peaks through an exhaustive algorithm that allows an efficient characterization of the electrical activity.

Fungi are among the largest, most widely distributed, and oldest group of living organisms in the world. Among the many advantages for it to be considered an interesting material are its enormous “free” availability, its resistance, its capacity for self-maintenance and its rapid growth. To all this, as shown in the study, we must add the communicative complexity presented by the electrical signals of the fungus.

To get an idea, researchers have found that the complexity of this “language” is greater than that of many human languages ​​in terms of communication. This reality opens up the possibility of using these signals as an efficient and practical method of transmitting information and computing, turning fungi into potential computers of high interest.

“Currently there are two major challenges to be faced in order to use mushrooms as computers,” explains Dehshibi. “The first is to implement purposeful computing that makes sense. The second is to characterize the properties of fungal substrates to discover their true computational potential.” These two steps are essential to make functional units of computation.

Will we see, then, a laptop with a microprocessor made with mushrooms? For the author, the objective of fungal computers is not to replace silicon chips, since the actions in this type of computer are too slow for that. But the properties of fungi could be used as a “large-scale environmental sensor.” Fungal networks could regularly and non-urgently monitor large amounts of data flows. If we could connect to their networks and interpret the signals they use to process information, we could learn more about what is happening in an ecosystem and act accordingly.

The study is titled “Electrical activity of fungi: Spikes detection and complexity analysis”. And it has been published in the academic journal Biosystems. (Source: UOC)