Gaming is a hobby that can leave us several benefits, but one setback it has is that it is very physically passive. Fortunately, projects like Pokémon GO or Ring Fit Adventure show us that, by thinking a little out of the box, it is possible to create video game experiences that motivate us to exercise.

The experiences already mentioned are attractive, but they fail in something important: they do not make us feel like we are doing sports. Thus, due to the need to gamify the experience, the playful and competitive element of sport is lost. It may seem like a small thing, but those 2 elements are what make activities like soccer much more exciting and entertaining than traditional exercise.

Projects that try to take these ideas to a higher level and integrate them with sport will always be welcome. It is precisely for this reason that GMR caught my attention, a new product from adidas that goes beyond motivating you to exercise through videogames. We say this because it seeks to record your performance on the soccer field to reward you within FIFA Mobile.

What is adidas GMR?

adidas GMR (pronounced gamer) is a new device from Adidas that monitors your performance in different actions that take place inside a soccer field. For example, record the speed at which you shoot the ball, the number of passes or centers you make to your teammates and the distance you run during a game.

All of the above is achieved by taking advantage of Jacquard technology, a Google project that seeks to use technology to bring digital experiences to garments that you normally wear every day. In the case of GMR, this translates into a couple of templates that are equipped with a bluetooth device designed for you to connect to your cell phone.

The adidas GMR tag uses a gyroscope, accelerometer, and small processor combined with Jacquard artificial intelligence processes to measure your actions on the court. Did you send a netbreaker shot that folded the rival goalkeeper’s hands? GMR will tell you how fast the ball was going. Did you feel that you gave it your all on the court by not giving up any value for lost and putting pressure on the opponent until all your pass options were drowned? With GMR you can check the distance you ran and what was your maximum speed in the race.

Everything we have said so far shows that adidas GMR is an interesting product for soccer fans, but surely you are wondering when video games come in and it is time to talk about it. As I said previously, Adidas GMR has integration with FIFA Mobile, EA Sports’ free-to-play for iOS and Android that brings the intensity of soccer to the screen of your cell phone.

The connection between FIFA Mobile and adidas GMR allows the game to know about your performance on real-world courts and reward you with prizes that will help you dominate on the virtual pitch. This is done through a series of weekly challenges, achievements and level progress that take the GMR data to determine how much you have moved, how many passes you have taken or what is the power of your shot. For example, if you want to go from Level 1 to Level 2 GMR you will have to kick the ball 1000 times; run 1 km; move 10 km in total and complete 12 weekly challenges. As you can see, it presents an integral vision of the different physical activities that are carried out on a playing field.

It is important to clarify that adidas GMR does not require you to be on the playing court to meet these objectives. What I mean is that you only need to carry out these activities regardless of the context to advance within FIFA Mobile. In other words, GMR doesn’t care if you’re running on a treadmill, on the street, or on a soccer field. This is essential for situations like the one we are currently experiencing, in which going out to play soccer with friends is not an option.

The rewards that FIFA Mobile offers you for wearing adidas GMR are attractive to any fan of the game. In the first because it is enough to connect the device with the game to obtain a card from Paulo Dybala, Argentine striker for Juventus and one of the best strikers in the game. After completing the challenges you will receive rewards and experience bonuses that will allow you to increase the average of Dybala and that of the rest of your team.

There are challenges to overcome each week

After trying adidas GMR for a while I was left feeling good. It is a device that fulfills its mission, in addition to being easy to use and configure. Unfortunately, due to the current situation, I did not have the opportunity to try it out in a real soccer game; however, it motivated me to go running and kick the ball again several times, even if it was against my wall.

I should also point out that the exciting thing about its integration with FIFA Mobile is that it goes beyond rewards, since there are also leaderboards that put you to compete in different tasks, such as maximum shooting speed. Being able to compete against users from all over the world led me to shoot over and over again, although I’m still a long way from the top.

With all of the above, adidas GMR serves a dual purpose. The first is to be a simple tool to use that allows you to measure your role on the playing field. So you can get a general idea of ​​your endurance or your power and see how much it improves with the passage of time. The second is that the ability to improve your team within FIFA Mobile gives you extra motivation to exercise and give it your all in every game you play.

How is adidas GMR used?

After trying adidas GMR for several days I can say that one of its main successes is that it is very easy to use. Anyone who is familiar with using a smartphone or tablet can configure it to start using it.

When you buy the adidas GMR kit you will receive a box containing the pair of templates; the Jacquard tag; a balance tag and a USB cable to charge the device. When opening it, I recommend that you connect the tag to your computer so that it charges the battery and you can use it.

As far as your Jacquard tag is loaded, we recommend you to go to the application store of your cell phone to download adidas GMR. Also, if you are not yet a FIFA Mobile player, it does not hurt to download it since with it you can take advantage of everything this product offers.

Have you already downloaded the applications and left loading your Jacquard tag for a while? Very good! It is time to follow the next steps:

Open the adidas GMR app and select your country.

Press the button on the right side of the tag for 4 seconds.

When the white light starts flashing, press Continue.

Select your tag from the list. You will know that it is yours by its serial number.

Wait for the firmware update to complete.

Sign in with your Google, Facebook or adidas account.

Select your Dominant Foot.

Insert the Tag at the bottom of the insole of your dominant foot. Make sure the light is on top.

Put the Symmetry Tag on the insole of your other foot. Put the insoles in your shoes.

[li]Pair adidas GMR with FIFA Mobile.

As you can see, the Jacquard setup process is not complicated at all. It is a matter of minutes so that you have everything ready and you can release your templates to start measuring your performance. Keep in mind that all the instructions we leave you before will appear in the adidas GMR app

The setup instructions are clear

Where to buy adidas GMR?

If you are interested in trying adidas GMR, you should know that it is already on sale in Mexico. The place to get it is the adidas online store. It is worth mentioning that it is offered in various sizes ranging from 5.5 MX to 9.5 MX.

Keep in mind that adidas GMR sells for $ 1,499 MXN. In the adidas store this product includes free shipping, so you won’t have to worry about any other additional cost.

Adidas GMR