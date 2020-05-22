Usiminas reported a net loss of R $ 424 million in the first quarter of 2020, reversing net income of R $ 76 million in the same period last year. The figures were released on Friday, 22, in a balance sheet sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The company’s results, among other factors, were compromised by changes in the exchange rate.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the adjusted criterion was R $ 569 million in the quarter, an increase of 21.5% in relation to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 17% higher compared to the same period last year. .

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 15%, up from 14% in the same quarter of the previous year. Without the adjustment, the company’s Ebitda closed at R $ 539 million in the quarter, up 14% compared to the same period in 2019.

Net revenue, in turn, was R $ 3.8 billion, 1.7% less than in the fourth quarter, but 8% higher compared to the same period last year.

Usiminas steel sales grew 4% in the year, to 1.048 million tons. Ore sales rose 17% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, to 2.2 million tons.

Usiminas’ financial result was negative in the first quarter of this year by R $ 858 million, against a positive result of R $ 154 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and also negative of R $ 136 million in the first quarter of 2019. The drop, according to the company came with “exchange losses of R $ 775 million in the quarter (compared to exchange gains of R $ 95 million in 4Q19) due to the 29.0% devaluation of the real against the dollar in the period”.

The company also recognized the monetary correction on credits receivable from Eletrobras in the fourth quarter at R $ 189 million. In the first three months of this year there was no recognition of such a correction.

