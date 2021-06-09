Chlorine dioxide is a powerful disinfectant, antibacterial, and antiviral that aids in various daily activities.

This powerful anti-infective agent is a greenish-yellow gas that was discovered in 1814, and has been in use as a disinfectant since the early 1900s.

Areas of application for chlorine dioxide

Due to its chemical characteristics, chlorine dioxide has been used in many industries such as oil, gas, food or the health sector.

In the industries of food and beverage production, chlorine dioxide is used, among other things, to eliminate microbes from water in poultry farming, or to disinfect foods such as fruits and vegetables.

In the medical field, Perhaps its main application is as a sterilizer for medical instruments, as well as for surfaces and areas where deep disinfection is required. In addition, in appropriate concentrations, chlorine dioxide is effective and safe in eliminating bacteria such as Legionella, and certain types of pneumonia caused by these bacteria.

In addition, due to its disinfecting power, it is increasingly used by people in their day to day.

Applications and Uses of Chlorine Dioxide

As a disinfectant

Low concentrations of chlorine dioxide are effective in reducing E. coli bacteria present in water. So among its applications is help disinfect water, generating safe drinking water.

This is perhaps one of the applications for which chlorine dioxide is best known, since all those people who, for whatever reason, are going to travel to places where the water is not treated or there is no access to drinking water They usually buy chlorine dioxide CDs to be able to disinfect it and be safe at all times. It is important to follow package directions carefully and never use more than the recommended amount by volume, as larger amounts can be dangerous.

It also contributes to food security. For example, bacteria present in certain vegetable seeds can cause stomach problems and some illnesses. Chlorine dioxide treatment, together with heat, are able to eliminate the E. coli bacteria from the seeds without damaging them.

Thus, in specific studies, it was observed that water treated with chlorine dioxide reduced significantly the number of E. coli bacteria in baby spinach And, although it reduced their photosynthetic abilities, the treatment did not affect the quality of the spinach.

How to improve air quality

The application of controlled doses of chlorine dioxide gas in an indoor environment, disinfects and improves air quality.

It has been shown that, with single doses, indoor bacterial and fungal concentrations are reduced and that when double and triple doses are applied the antimicrobial effects are significantly improved.

This indicates that it is a useful and effective treatment to disinfect environments that may be exposed to pollutants or that, due to their uses or characteristics, require greater air cleaning.

Also, it has been discovered in hospital settings that chlorine dioxide can help sterilize spores that are resistant to other forms of sterilization such as hydrogen peroxide or UV rays.

Thus, it is capable of decontaminating known pathogens that can cause infections in hospital rooms or health centers. And, although it is not possible to completely eliminate all harmful organisms, it does reduce the number of bacteria observed per room.

How to improve oral health

There are numerous studies that show various improvements in terms of oral and dental health when applying chlorine dioxide, always in the appropriate and controlled doses.

In a study conducted by several universities, 15 people used a mouthwash containing chlorine dioxide, while another group used a placebo.

Chlorine dioxide mouthwash reduced plaque and bacteria that cause gum disease by saliva, as well as bad breath to a greater extent than placebo.

This gave rise to verify that it also reduces the bad smell of certain chemical compounds such as hydrogen sulfide, methyl mercaptan and dimethylsulfide, showing its performance against bad odors.

In addition, studies in cows found that chlorine dioxide is faster to whiten animal teeth, compared to hydrogen peroxide. Although, in this case, it is very important to take into account the pH level you have, since prolonged exposure to chlorine dioxide with a low pH level can damage the teeth.

There are chlorine dioxide mouthwashes available for purchase, but it is extremely important to be especially careful not to swallow the solution, as the concentration of chlorine dioxide in these products is much higher than the limit for safe consumption.