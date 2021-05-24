uses 70% less fuel and reduces CO2 emissions by 80%

SE Aeronautics has presented an aircraft with three wings and a tail engine that, according to its CEO, aims to “revolutionize the industry”. This vehicle is capable of reducing fuel consumption by 70% and CO2 emissions by 80%.

The model presented by the company, first collected by El Confidencial, would be a solution to comply with the new environmental policies that are to be implemented. In Spain, for example, there is a plan that proposes measures to reduce the CO2 emissions of airlines, such as imposing taxes on airline tickets according to the proximity of the destination or prohibiting flights for journeys of less than two and a half hours that can be made by train.

These measures of the government plan would not be necessary if the planes reduced their level of pollution. For this reason, the SE Aeronautics prototype is presented as an alternative to traditional aeronautical design.

The plane, which they have called SE200, would be respectful with the environment, would have a range of about 16,900 km, could reach 1,111 km / h and would carry 264 passengers. According to the company, the additional wing it has allows for more lift and shortens the takeoff and landing range, so it can maneuver in small airports.

Likewise, SE Aeronautics is considering the possibility of building the fuselage in one piece with a very resistant material. This idea would differentiate the SE200 from most aircraft that usually have several cylinders that are screwed together to form the body of the vehicle. According to the developers, they want to change the type of assembly, since the joints are the weakest point of an aircraft and the fuselages often break in the event of an accident.

The company is seeking investors to begin production of its design. Until now, we will have to wait to find out if the manufacturing stage finally meets the expected expectations.

