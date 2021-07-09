users will be able to pay with cryptocurrencies anywhere Visa accepts

Visa’s bet on cryptocurrencies is stronger than ever. The company has been teasing the idea and raising what they expect from cryptocurrencies in their global service. Now step forward and announce that Visa users will be able to pay with cryptocurrencies practically anywhere in the world if the business on duty accepts Visa cards, even if it doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

Visa indicates that for this is going to partner with the world’s major crypto exchanges (more than 50) to be able to make the exchange. Crypto exchanges are currency exchange services that allow you to buy, sell and transfer cryptocurrencies and make the exchange with traditional currencies. The most popular and familiar to users is Coinbase, which will in fact be part of this partnership with Visa.

The great advantage of Visa being involved is that facilitates the process and allows to reach an audience of more than 70 million businesses. And nothing changes for the user or the merchant. If the merchant does not want to accept cryptocurrencies, nothing happens since in the background during the transaction Visa makes the change from cryptocurrency to fiat currency or vice versa.

$ 1 billion in cryptocurrencies so far in 2021 alone

Currently there are already many Visa bank cards that are owned by crypto exchanges. Coinabse, for example, has its own and users can pay with their cryptocurrencies in traditional businesses thanks to the instant exchange in fiat currency, even paying with their mobile. These types of transactions that have gone through Visa cards are more popular than it seems, Visa says that just so far in 2021 there have already been transactions worth a billion dollars.

Have a name as big as Visa can help cryptocurrencies become more popular for buying and selling of products and not only as an investment service. Being able to pay anywhere and at any time makes the user feel the cryptocurrency more like a traditional currency than something special and complex to circulate.

De facto visa It is not the only large financial company that is betting on cryptocurrencies. MasterCard, its great rival, has done the same in recent months. We also have PayPal, which has fully committed itself to the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and already allows you to pay with it.

