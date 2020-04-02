The beginning of 2020 has been marked by measures practically worldwide regarding the confinement of the population. This event, adding to the trend that was already on the rise, has led to the historical records at the level of use of applications, according to AppAnie.

An analysis published by the company offers quite interesting data on how the first quarter of 2020 has treated the world of applications, with data such as a 20% increase in app time or a historical record in terms of spending on applications.

2020 starts strong for the world of mobile applications

According to AppAnie, as the Coronavirus outbreak has expanded, the daily time users spend on applications has grown. Specifically, in the case of China, you see an increase of 30% year-on-year, followed by Italy, with an increase of 11% according to this analysis. With global data, it is estimated that the weekly average in applications and games increased 20% year-on-year, referring to the first quarter of the year.

You also see a increase in consumer spending level. In the first quarter of 2020, more than $ 23.4 billion was spent across all Android app stores, the most expensive quarter in history. Also increased the number of app downloads by 15%.

Breaking down the expense, there was an increase in iOS of 5% year-on-year, translated into 15 billion dollars for this first quarter of 2020. Google Play also grows 5%, although the figure is lower, 8.3 billion dollars (it is well known that iOS users spend more).

Compared to the previous year, AppAnie states that Play Store downloads grew 5% reaching 22.5 billion. In the case of iOS there was a growth of 15% year-on-year. It is striking that in iOS a little more than 65% of downloads correspond to applications and the rest to games, while in Android games account for almost 45% of total downloads.

Both in the App Store and Google Play there has been significant growth of up to 40% in the categories of health, education and business

In Android, the most popular categories were games, tools and entertainment, although it is striking that the categories of health, education and business grow up to 40, 35 and 30% respectively. Here there have been great prominence of apps like ZOOM, Hangouts Meet and Microsoft Teams, which have increased their download peaks.

On iOS, the categories of games, photography and video had most of the weight and, in the same way, a growth of 40, 35 and 30% is observed in the education, business and health categories, the same data as in Google Play.

The star applications of this beginning of 2020

At the download level, combining data from iOS and Android, TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were at the top of the list, followed by apps like Facebook Messenger, Likee or Snapchat. At the consumption level Tinder, YouTube and Netflix They occupy the podium and, looking at active monthly users, the victory is for Facebook, followed by WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

To highlight the very strong adoption of Disney + that, after being launched in the United States on November 12, has managed to generate five million downloads at a European level on the first day of its launch in this territory. Similarly, the adoption of ZOOM and Houseparty is growing, applications that are now in question for security reasons.

