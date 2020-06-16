Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Are you having trouble entering Steam? Take it easy, chances are nothing bad is happening to your computer or internet connection. In fact, several users are reporting that there are problems with Valve’s store service.

As reported by social network users and members of the official LEVEL UP Discord, in the last few minutes Steam has connection problems. So users are having trouble browsing the store, buying games, signing in, and viewing their friends list.

At the moment it is unknown what is the reason why Steam is having problems. According to SteamStat.us, it is due to a routine maintenance process; however, users believe that this is another problem. This is because it is taking longer than it normally takes.

I’m aware Steam goes down for a few minutes every Tuesday night, but tonight it really shit the bed huh ?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3Zs2ajHoD9 – @JuanMataTV v2.0 🙂 (@JuanMataCS) June 16, 2020

Be that as it may, it seems that the situation is improving second by second. So we recommend you be patient.

And you, are you having these problems with Steam? Tell us in the comments.

