Some Motorola Edge owners are reporting problems on the device panel.

The one who should have been in charge of replacing Motorola In the fight with the greats of telephony, he seems to be giving more than a headache to those who decided to bet on him: some owners of the new Motorola Edge Plus, the company’s first high-end since the Moto Z3, are warning of serious problems on the device screen, including purple spots or a green tint on the panel.

As explained in Droid Life, the problems would have started to appear only a few weeks after the device went on sale, and, although in theory a software update released a week ago should have solved some problems on the screen, there are several users who still see flaws on the panel of your terminals, even after you have installed the new version.

Motorola Edge + Display Problems – Here’s What We Know So Far

The first notices of users with problems on the screen of their terminals date back to the end of May. It was then that a thread started in the official Motorola forum, to which several owners of the phone with similar problems on the panel of their phones. In some messages, it was warned of violet spots that appear on the screen after using the phone for long periods of time, which disappear on their own when you stop using your mobile for a while. Other users joined the conversation with complaints about a green tint on panel.

Although some of the users have had the possibility of process the warranty and receive brand new devices, apparently the problems continue to manifest themselves in these units. In addition, one of the forum moderators explained that in some cases the defects can be as serious that a software update could not fix them.

« We have seen that this software clears up the problem, but in some cases the ‘stain’ may be too advanced to resolve in this way. We believe that the software will « clean » many screens and prevent it from happening to those who have not had the problem. «

Beyond that, no further information has been released regarding the issues, likely because Motorola is still investigating the source of this defect. It is also not clear whether the problem also affects the Motorola Edge, a model that is sold in Spain, but since both devices have a similar screen, but identical, it is not ruled out that the problems could also manifest themselves in the model intended for the mid-premium range.

Be that as it may, we will remain vigilant to the case, and we will wait for Motorola to offer more information about these problems. Meanwhile, since we talk about two terminals that are not exactly affordable, it might be a good idea to take a look at the best Motorola Edge alternatives that exist in the market today, or one of the many rival high-end mobiles of the latest Motorola flagship model.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: