By: Web Writing

Users of WhatsApp report failures in the instant messaging service.

Through Twitter, users have expressed some of the problems it presents WhatsApp:

-It does not allow the last connection of contacts.

-It does not appear ‘online’ when a user is connected

According to users who publish on the social network Twitter, this failure it is global.

This particular failure in the Privacy of WhatsApp, generated some memes, by people who say they have had problems with their ‘toxic’ partners.

Today I woke up toxic wanting to see the last time of my little nose and whatsapp won’t let me, will it be a sign that I should trust him? pic.twitter.com/MMpqtU4aDz – Monserrat? (@Monsselopes) June 19, 2020

Until now WhatsApp has not given information about any failure in the application, nor the time in which the problem will be corrected.