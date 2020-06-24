Editorial: Services / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In the last hours, users of social networks and other Internet pages have reported having problems with the Telcel service in different cities in Mexico. So you’re not the only one having trouble making calls or surfing the Internet.

As DownDetector reports, since 2:00 PM on June 23, several users have reported failures in the Telcel network. Most of the complaints come from cities like Monterrey, Reynosa, Tampico, San Nicolás de los Garza and Mexico City and talk about mistakes when wanting to make calls or send messages.

Although gradually the complaints have been decreasing, everything indicates that the situation has not improved. We say this since the complaints have made the name of Telcel become a Trending Topic on social networks.

At the moment, Telcel has not commented on this situation. So we don’t know what causes the error. That said, many believe it is related to the earthquake that was felt this morning in various cities in Mexico.

Follow this link to see more news related to Mexico.