Users waiting for public transport on Calle 5 de Febrero to its intersection with Calzada Independencia denounce the delay in passing on routes C-125 (formerly known as 186) and T-09 (formerly known as 604) as they have to wait four times the usual.

Mrs. Luz María awaits route C-125. He has been waiting for half an hour, “yes, in ten minutes it doesn’t happen, and I’m on my way to look for another truck.” Another who is waiting is Antonio, who not only complains about the wait, also adds that he is always full and asks “Why in all places should you take the healthy distance if when you get on the truck you are stuck with the other one?”

Both users expressed that the route had an average passage of seven minutes and although it was full, they could always get on soon, but with the decrease in units it happens every 40 minutes.

Another user waiting at the stop is Nataly, she waits for route T-09. Typically your wait time was five minutes but with the units decreasing depending on what you have, you should wait up to 20 minutes. For her the service did not improve, on the contrary it worsened, “it gets fuller during phase three”.

To make matters worse, users waiting for the route T-09 still do not respect the healthy distance. Well upon arrival the unit, users start the traditional “carrerita” to get on first.

Regarding the waiting time, drivers of both routes recognized that their frequency of passage did decrease.

A driver on route C-125 commented that it is because some of the units are stopped because they do not have the electronic payment system that the government requested as a requirement to provide service from May 1.

Another driver but from route T-09 added that they take longer to pass because users have stopped frequenting the serviceTherefore, it would not be “profitable for the units to have the same through-door service”.

