users paying creators to make personalized videos

TikTok is testing a new function for which any user can request a personalized and private video to the content creators of the Chinese social network exchange for a punctual payment in the platform’s currency, the same that can be purchased from the user profile in the ‘Wallet’ tab and that, for now, is only used to make donations to other users.

As reported by BuzzFeed News, with this new function content creators will be able to place the ‘Request’ button on their profile, and by clicking on it, users will see the conditions and price requested for the personalized video.

Payment is made in advance and the author will have up to three days to decide whether to accept or decline the request. If accepted, the video must be delivered to the applicant within a week by direct message. If you reject it, the money will be returned to the interested party in your wallet.

BuzzFeed News has found that this new feature is only available to some creators in Turkey and Dubai, but TikTok has not provided any information about it, so it is not known if the new button will be available to any user or only to those with a significant number of followers nor at what moment do you plan to launch it in general.

This system for selling personalized videos is the same one used by the Cameo platform, a website that sells exclusive and personalized videos of celebrities, especially from the United States, in exchange for punctual payments. This page claims to have more than 20,000 celebrities, including actors, athletes, musicians and influencers, they can get hundreds of dollars for each video.