Kimberly Flores, was heavily criticized for uploading this photo / Publinews

In braids, her back straight and intense gaze, the pretty wife of Edwin MoonKimberly Flores uploaded a photo in a crop top and a striped mini shorts.

But, as usual, something did not seem to the users and they began to say that has a deformed part, will be? The truth is that the influencer and model also uploaded a story where she gives the impression that she does not care what people say.

By the way, the stripes are back with everything this summer and Kimberly flowers, knows it very well. So get ready to see them in blouses, dresses, crop tops and much more. The key is to know how to use them, especially as a whole, as shown in the famous. Well, it gives a touch of elegance.

They tell him he has a misshapen part

The print of stripes He is here to stay although some women are a little scared, with that that gives more volume to the figure, but well, Kimberly Flores, with that silhouette You don’t have much to worry about. The wave of the stripes comes both horizontally and vertically.

Likewise they can be used wide or thin. Hence, brands such as Coco Chanel and Tommy Hilfiger do not stop taking them out in their designs.

Let it be clear that the stripes have been over 200 years old! Without a doubt, it is a timeless garment and you should include it in your wardrobe. If yours is more of loose clothing and a less fitted style like Kimberly Flores, it is also perfect. The key is to start playing and combining.

On the other hand, Kimberly flowers, was heavily criticized for uploading this photograph. Well, in a comment they emphasized that his bust is deformed.

Within minutes more followers began to say the same thing. Saying that he looked very strange and also that he exaggerates with the push up.

Will be?

In short, the wife of Edwin Luna, uploaded a story in which she makes it clear that she shares the opinion regarding people than criticism.

Kim makes it clear that she shares her opinion of people than criticism. / Instagram

