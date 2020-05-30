15 minutes. When many thought that the situation in Minneapolis after the murder of the African-American man George Floyd could not get worse, this Thursday night, the US president, Donald Trump, published a pair of tweets that added more fuel to the fire.

This Monday, an African-American man named George Floyd died after a police officer pinned him with his knee around his neck for several minutes.

The event, which was recorded by passers-by, went around the world outraging millions of people who, shouting “I can’t breathe” (Floyd’s last words), are protesting for justice to be done in a country where racist acts are constant.

However, even though these protests were carried out peacefully, the police responded by shooting people with rubber balls and tear gas. And the atmosphere became more tense.

Protesters began to take more violent actions; They set fire to a police station and looted a certain Target store that refused to help protesters.

But this did not please the president, Donald Trump, who published a series of tweets that further annoyed everyone.

“I cannot sit down to see how this happens in a great American city, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership,” he lamented.

“Either the weak mayor of the radical left, Jacob Frey, puts the city under control, or I will send the National Guard to do the job,” Trump threatened.

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right ….. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him (…) When the looting begins, the shooting too“he pointed out in a message censored by the same social network for glorifying violence.

Criticism of Trump

Trump’s words went viral instantly and millions of people began to criticize him under the hashtag #DonaldIsOverParty (Donald is finished).

In fact, several artists used their platforms with millions of followers to express their disagreements with the president’s words.

“After fanning the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout your presidency, do you have the gall to pretend moral superiority before threatening violence?” singer Taylor Swift wrote, before pointing out that they would “kick it out” of the White House in November.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’ ??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

“Donald Trump called the coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’ and called black people ‘bullies,’ but do you still not believe he is racist?” Wrote African-American actress Skai Jackson, known for her performance in the series Jessie.

Donald Trump called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and called black people “thugs” but y’all still think he’s not racist ?? – Skai (@skaijackson) May 29, 2020

“I can’t believe our president is promoting violence. WE HAVE TO GET TRUMP OUT OF THE OFFICE. I don’t want a president who is racistHe doesn’t care about our people and he fights with people all day on Twitter, “Jackson said in a tweet posted hours earlier.

Although Trump tried to excuse himself by pointing out that “what he does not want” is for the situation to worsen, thousands of people still shout his dissatisfaction with his management in this situation and ask that they “remove” him from the White House in the next elections.