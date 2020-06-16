Amy Adams: Users claim that the Academy deserves an Oscar, they want justice | AP

Actress today Amy Adams is in the main trendsBecause his followers are outraged at The Academy for not having received an Oscar for their movies.

This started with a publication Cinepolis made on his official Twitter account where he wrote:

Actress who has never won an Oscar and deserves it: ___________ ”.

It should be noted that among the responses were Glenn Close and even Karla Panini, obviously in teasing mode, but what was most surprising was that the actress Amy Adams was the most mentioned, and they point out that is a forgotten of the Academy.

Amy has participated in films such as « The Arrival », « American Scandal », « Night Animals » and « The Doubt », « Enchanted », among many others.

I AM SUPER FAN that Amy Adams is a trend because many believe that she really deserves an Oscar for her different roles throughout her career. A great actress! pic.twitter.com/E6f6Wj6Nvq – Comic Spot (@comix_mx)

June 15, 2020

Without a doubt in all it has shown that his work is impeccable and has managed to win the hearts of millions of people for their incredible interpretations.

More than 20 years of career, The renowned actress has earned the title as one of the best actresses in Hollywood.

good is that they had already scared me with the amy adams trend, but if it is to join us all to raise our voices that he deserves an Oscar, well, because he is one of the most talented actresses out there pic.twitter.com/8Gsmnw05x5 – liz (@suspirixrum)

June 15, 2020

But now they compare it to the new Leonardo DiCaprio for not having won any Oscar during his career.

Obviously this does not depend on fans or Twitter, but only of the Academy and those who are part of it, however public support could help it as it happened with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Since Amy Adams is a trend, I take the opportunity to recommend her series (she is a producer and main actress) SHARP OBJECTS, she is dark and beautiful and Amy is spectacular pic.twitter.com/9nRcSNCYuZ – WITCH HAZEL (@stardustrust)

June 15, 2020

It should be noted that all this controversy that began in Cinepolis was after The academy will meet today to establish that the most important awards ceremony within the performance is will postpone.

However, Amy’s recognitions include two Golden Globes and his nominations for six Academy Awards and seven British Academy Film Awards.

Amy Adams❗

Beautiful, talented and chameleonic!

She has deserved an Oscar for a long time. He has already accumulated more nominations than DiCaprio, do not abuse! pic.twitter.com/6sm8C4S2kf – DIANA VALERIA (@ ValerieGallart7)

June 15, 2020

The musical movie Haunted, in which Adams played a merry princess, was his first big hit as the protagonist.