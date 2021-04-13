Users can now trade tokenized shares on the Binance platform

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will enable the token share trading service, allowing users to buy fractions of company shares. The exchange has already started with Tesla, as users can now only get a fraction of the automaker’s shares.

The new service offers commission-free digital tokens, which are considered real shares of companies. Qualifies holders to receive returns that include dividends from the company. Binance says it is starting with Tesla, but other companies will be added in the future.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Users who are interested in the service can buy as little as one hundredth of a Tesla share using Binance USD (BUSD).

Tokenized stock growing in adoption

This is not the first time that investors have been allowed to buy tokenized shares of a company. In December last year, the Terra Lab Mirror Protocol for tokenized stocks was launched.

However, Mirror does use tokenized representations of real stocks, known as synthetic stocks. Binance, on the other hand, uses a depository portfolio of the underlying securities, which is controlled and managed by a Germany-based investment firm.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by registering with our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

More features to be added in the future

Binance also plans to add more features to tokenized stocks in the future as stocks from other companies are added to the list.

Fractional stocks are gradually gaining interest, especially for those on a tight budget. It allows virtually everyone to trade stocks that would have been too high for them if they had to go the usual route of buying stocks.

A single Tesla share is currently valued at $ 701. This may be out of reach for some people. But with the tokenized share option, Binance users now have the opportunity to purchase a fraction of the shares and are entitled to an equal percentage of dividends.