Users are launched against ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’ for showing the case of Nath Campos – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In recent years “La Rosa de Guadalupe” has distinguished itself by bringing current social issues to its stories to the small screen and although on occasions this has brought them followers due to its readiness to deal with issues that sound on the news or in daily events , on other occasions this has caused annoyance among the public.

As was the case in a recent chapter of the Televisa production, where the recent case of the influencer Nath Campos and the apparent abuse she suffered at the hands of the youtuber known as Rix were brought to the screen.

Although there were situations that the writers changed, the similarities between Nath’s case and what was shown in the chapter are very evident, so much so that in social networks, some people began to complain about the chapter accusing the production of profiting from the complaint of an apparent victim of sexual assault.

During the chapter it is shown how a young woman attends a party with an apparent friend and after hours they get drunk and after he takes her home he sexually abuses her. It is even shown that after the victim denounces, nobody believes him, something similar to what Campos said happened to him when he told his close circle about the alleged aggression he was subjected to.

In addition to this great similarity, the chapter also shows how the young woman after being attacked is forced to continue working with the person who violated her, as they ask her to do so at work, something also similar to what Nath revealed in the video in which uploaded to Youtube and in which he denounced Rix.

After the broadcast of the program, viewers began to demonstrate on social networks, arguing that Televisa was taking advantage of a sensitive situation for women, since in history, the conflict is resolved by divine work and not because the authorities have intervened.

