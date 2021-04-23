User found 1 million dollars in forgotten wallet

It is a golden age for the crypto world and of course, for its community. This thanks to the exponential increase in the price of Bitcoin experienced during the last year, which has allowed the constant increase in the price of the vast majority of the world’s cryptocurrencies. Generating what, for some, are massive and surprising returns on their investments. This is the case of Jacob Canfield, a user who found 1 million dollars in a forgotten Gate.io wallet, as he comments in the Tweet of the day:

LMAO… I just found $ 1 million in an old account of mine. FUCKING LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL I bought $ THETA when it first launched on Gate and forgot all about it! LFG pic.twitter.com/VzS2wZyS29 – Jacob Canfield (@JacobCanfield) April 22, 2021

1 million dollars forgotten

For years the crypto world has been one of the most dynamic spaces for technological innovation in the world. Hundreds of new projects emerge annually with the aim of revolutionizing entire sectors of the world economy. And, while the vast majority of these attempts end up failing shortly after, some of them have managed to hold on long enough to take advantage of the crypto market’s latest price spike driven by Bitcoin.

This, of course, has brought multi-million dollar profits to those users who invested in the early stages of these projects. Converting a few hundred or even tens of dollars into earnings of thousands and in some cases even millions of dollars. Something that has benefited those users who, as often happens in the crypto ecosystem, bought a certain amount of tokens and then forget them in the wallet of some exchange.

User found 1 million dollars in his forgotten wallet

This is precisely what has happened to Jacob Canfield. A trader who bought 80,562 THETA tokens and 402,812 ThetaFuel tokens. Which is worth more than a million dollars today, as you discovered when logging into your Gate.io account for the first time in several years:

“LMAO… I just found $ 1 million in an old account of mine. I bought THETA when it first launched on Gate.io and I totally forgot about it!”

Despite the surprise of this story, the truth is that it is not unique. If not that is repeated in the thousands of people who bought coins like Binance Coin, Ethereum, Cardano or even Dogecoin during its early days, and today they enjoy the returns. A profit that many new projects can still generate.

