User experience is nowadays a critical discipline in web business, in order to understand the digital consumer and, based on their consumption behavior, discover better digital performance actions by interpreting insights and discovering the resources that will help to better operate the platforms.

In order to establish value guidelines, a very helpful element with which we can discover the aspects that help in the way you communicate with consumers, you have the Online Management Program – UX and Web Usability 2020.

Within this program that is taught on June 17 and 18, you will find a whole set of great lessons, with which you can respond to the needs that are generated within the industries and at a time when the digital channel has become indispensable.

Get detailed information

Within the two sessions of this class you will be able to understand the potential of your website or your project to launch your web proposal or communication plan through social networks.

What you will get when taking this program is a diploma with curricular value, innovation applied to measurable results, better skills in your professional profile and validity in the digital market.

Download the brochure

Management Program Agenda – UX and Web Usability 2020

In the session on June 17 you will be able to understand what is the difference between usability and user experience; the definition of establishing KPIS, the key elements in digital marketing and the research necessary for the design of user-centered content.

Within the second session that takes place on June 18, you will be able to understand the essential aspects of information architecture, the ways of calculating ROI and UX, as well as the main trends in UX.

Pay your registration online