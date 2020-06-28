This user has created an accessory to play with his mobile quite cheap since it is made exclusively with lego pieces. What an imagination!

Video games for mobile phones have grown in both quality and complexity. Gone are the times of Candy Crush and Angry Birds, but now they have titles where precision control is essential. For example Castlevania: Symphony of the Night or Grimvalor, two metroidvania that although they are perfectly designed to play with the touch screen, are much more enjoyable with a remote.

There are many controllers to enjoy on an Android and iOS phone, even the ones for PlayStation or Xbox are perfect for it. However, to enjoy even more of the experience of playing on a mobile phone, in addition to the remote and the phone, obviously, we will need an accessory where we can connect the previous elements. Also colloquially called « claw », a user has created his own version of this accessory and the result is amazing. What’s so special about it? Having used Lego pieces.

This accessory made with Lego pieces is the best we will see today

Reddit user Mr_Bananas5 has created this fun accessory for your Android phone with which you can initially enjoy your subscription to Google Stadia. For this, he has collected Lego pieces that were left over from his house and has created a claw with which to connect the Stadia remote control to his Android device, although we assume that the idea will work with any other controller on the market and that it is compatible with mobile phones.

Google has official support for your Stadia controller, although this user will be able to enjoy their favorite video game platform without spending an extra few dollars. For its creation it has needed several Lego pieces and although it recognizes that it is somewhat fragile, it hopes to be able to improve it by adding some reinforcements in future versions. Without a doubt, this Lego support has created a great sensation in the Google Stadia community.

Remember that Google recently lowered the official Stadia price definitively to 99 euros, a very interesting price if you like streaming video games such as Gylt, a horror title exclusive to the Google platform that deals with harassment school and how it affects minors developed by the Spanish studio Tequila Works and which is certainly worth trying.

