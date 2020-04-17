The European Union urged its 27 member states to volunteer the use of cell phone tracking applications and apply similar standards to ensure that the systems chosen by each country can work together in the fight against the spread of COVID-19

The European Union urged its 27 member states to volunteer the use of cell phone tracking applications and apply similar standards to ensure that the systems chosen by each country can work together in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

He coronavirus The disease-causing virus has infected more than 850,000 Europeans and killed more than 90,000, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. As countries lift movement restrictions, determining whether a person has come into contact with an infected person will be key to allowing life to return to normal.

The use of this type of apps would eliminate the need for the painstaking and lengthy process of questioning people who have contracted the COVID-19 to try to determine where it got it.

In its new set of guidelines, the European Commission reported that the confidence of the population is essential for the system to work.

“These kinds of apps can only show their full potential if many people use them. Therefore, we want to give Europeans confidence in these apps,” said Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke. “It is essential that the installation and use of these applications is voluntary.”



There is great concern about the possible invasive nature of tracking people’s movements or the risk that their data may be shared with unknown authorities without their consent. In the past, European consumer groups have frequently warned about the risks of invading privacy from using online health devices.

According to the Commission, applications should be managed by public health authorities and decommissioned once they are no longer needed. Their use should be voluntary and no one should be punished if they choose not to download them.

The apps they would work through wireless bluetooth connections and would not need to activate any other cellular location services. Ideally, the data should be protected by state-of-the-art encryption and kept only for as long as necessary, the commission added.