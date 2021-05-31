Useless record of the day: the longest distance traveled on water by a drone car

There are records and there are records. There is the record for the 100-meter dash, there is the record for the tallest building in the world, and there is the record for the longest-lived tree. Then there are records like the one we present to you today: much less useful or meaningful records, but fun. I should say useless records, but then you would not continue reading this article. Because in truth, we all would have liked to break this record, and it doesn’t hurt anyone. The record of longest distance traveled on water by a remote-controlled car appeal to the child in us.

This record has been the work of the American Michael Stallone, who has snatched the record previously set by Traxxas, the manufacturer of remote control cars. To do this, he contacted the company itself, which gave him an electric X-maxx model for the record attempt. This large and expensive remote control car can reach speeds of up to 80 km / h on a smooth surface. So that the car could circulate on water, its pilot equipped it with shovel tires, and prepared a ramp with carpets so that he could get a run.

Is it a useless record? Of course. Is it fun and fascinating? Absolutely.

The feat took place on a lake in upstate New York, and he even allowed himself to turn in the middle of the road, traveling a total distance of 1.53 km, beating the record of 671 meters set by Traxxas. The car even does several wheelies, proving it had a power reserve to spare. It is still a very little disputed record, but it has served to satisfy the child in all of us, who wished he had been the one to drive the remote control car. The video is on these lines, for your use and enjoyment.