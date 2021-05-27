Useful WhatsApp trick to not appear “online” when chatting | INSTAGRAM

If what you want is to talk through WhatsApp without anyone knowing, you are in the right place. There are many options that you can modify in the section of Privacy, in addition to also being able to hide your photo, when you logged out and other functions.

However, there is an option that could be quite Useful but that is quite difficult to achieve it is also about appearing as not connected, something that we will try to tell you all about.

Although the application does not allow you to hide when you are directly connected there are a series of tricks that can help you with this situation.

You may also be interested in: Launch WhatsApp a secret update! Find out everything

This is how this indicator works that will surely help you hide that you are on line sometime:

To be able to hide your online status in WhatsApp, you first have to know how it works and that is that WhatsApp considers that someone is online while the application is open, so most of the contacts that you have added can be observed online at the moment to have whatever is open in the app.

Of course it works the same way when closing the application is when you disappear from being online. If you you close The WhatsApp will manually disappear from being online although in some occasions it may take minutes after you close it until you appear disconnected to others.

What people see when you are offline depends on your privacy settings, specifically the last connection time. If you have the last connection time in private mode it is very possible that all the others observe you without any advertisement below your contact.

Of course, if you have it activated when your WhatsApp is offline, show the exact time you stopped using it.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

If you need great privacy in that application, it is best to deactivate it once and for all. Many are confused when using and hearing these terms that although they are similar are very different.

That is why the best thing would be to keep yourself at bay if you do not want others to know well your activities in it.

To deactivate the last connection, you only have to go to the privacy status settings, last connection time, and change it to the option: nobody.

In this way you can take care of your activities using WhatsApp much more but if you want to hide that you are online then you must also have the last connection hidden

Despite the fact that you cannot deactivate if you are connected or not many have looked for alternatives, simply the state of the line is public for everyone so another option would be to block someone so that they do not see that you are connected.

However, it is not always a good idea to block that person, because although it does not warn them of this fact, it can be easily seen because your profile photo will be shown and this could marry other problems.

Finally, the best thing would be that if you want to be in hidden mode, put your cell phone in airplane mode when you open WhatsApp and thus no one would know that you are reading some messages.

This would be the last and best resolution to this concept that until now is still waiting for power is easily carried out.